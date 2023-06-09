North Wales PCC: Former Connah’s Quay Councillor takes up role as Chair of Policing in Wales

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, has been named Chair of Policing in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The announcement was made at a special meeting of the forum on Thursday, June 8. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Dunbobbin, a former Flintshire County Councillor representing Connah’s Quay, takes over from Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, for a one-year term. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Policing in Wales is the collective body that unites the Police and Crime Commissioners, Chief Constables, Chief Executives, and other leaders of the four Welsh police forces. The forum facilitates discussions on key issues impacting policing across Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As Chair, Mr Dunbobbin, who hails from Connah’s Quay, will also hold regular meetings with the Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt MS, and Welsh Government officials. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wednesday’s forum, held at The Kinmel in Abergele, was attended by Police and Crime Commissioners, senior police officers, and delegates from different force areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The agenda included an update on the Anti-Racism Action Plan, Violence Against Women and Girls, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence, and the broader issue of trust and confidence in policing. This comes in the wake of the Baroness Casey Report following the crimes of Wayne Couzens and other incidents that have negatively affected public confidence in policing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The upcoming implementation of the default 20mph speed limit, due to come into force in Wales in September, was also discussed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Dunbobbin expressed his delight at taking up the new role. He said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, my priorities are delivering safer neighbourhoods, supporting victims and communities, and a fair and effective criminal justice system. While each Commissioner and Force area will have their own priorities and policing needs, I believe these are ideals we can all support.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am looking forward to working with my colleagues throughout Wales to ensure the people of the country have confidence in policing, that we are listening to their concerns and serving them to the best of our ability.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Dunbobbin’s appointment as Chair of Policing in Wales marks a significant step in his career, which has been dedicated to serving the people of Deeside, Flintshire and the wider North Wales region. His local perspective and commitment to community safety are expected to bring a fresh and grounded approach to the role. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

