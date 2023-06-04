Mold based P&A Group and North Wales Wildlife Trust partner for environmental change
Mold-based P&A Group has announced its official membership with the North Wales Wildlife Trust, following successful collaborations on several environmental initiatives over the past year.
The move highlights the group’s commitment to contribute to the communities it serves, both through supporting local charities and advocating for environmental sustainability.
The North Wales Wildlife Trust, a dynamic body backed by a vast network of volunteers and diverse community members, is dedicated to the restoration of local wildlife and promoting a society that values nature.
In recent months, the P&A Group has offered its active support to the Trust’s cause.
Employees from various divisions of the Group have volunteered on several projects, including the Woodlands for Water Project, where they planted 2,000 hedgerow plants on Flintshire farms’ wetlands.
The Woodworks Garden Centre and Café, both under the P&A Group’s umbrella, have also assisted in the cultivation of native hedgings at Aberduna Nature Reserve.
This hawthorn hedging, currently being sold at the Garden Centre, is planted in peat-free compost, adhering to the Group’s environmental principles.
Rhys Hughes, Strategic Development & Supply Chain at the P&A Group, expressed his delight at joining the Wildlife Trust: “We hope that our Garden Centre customers appreciate this new offering, and everyone within the P&A Group looks forward to helping with future planting and nature recovery projects.”
He also indicated that the Trust plans to hold open days at the Garden Centre to recruit volunteers and educate customers on local wildlife.
Grateful for the P&A Group’s continued support, Graeme Cotterill, Head of Strategy and Operations at the North Wales Wildlife Trust, applauded the Woodworks Garden Centre’s role as a Trust customer – a first for them.
A committed advocate of sustainability, the P&A Group consistently prioritises environmental consciousness by reducing carbon emissions, using solar panels, and heating its offices with biomass from woodchip waste.
Zest, a division of the Group and leading supplier of sustainable timber garden products, is dedicated to using responsibly sourced, PEFC certified timber.
The P&A Group, which includes Zest, The Woodworks Garden Centre and Café in Mold, P&A Pallets & Packaging, and St Andrews Business Centre, is determined to uphold its environmental commitments as it continues to work closely with the North Wales Wildlife Trust.
