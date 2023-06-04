Mold based P&A Group and North Wales Wildlife Trust partner for environmental change

Mold-based P&A Group has announced its official membership with the North Wales Wildlife Trust, following successful collaborations on several environmental initiatives over the past year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move highlights the group’s commitment to contribute to the communities it serves, both through supporting local charities and advocating for environmental sustainability. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The North Wales Wildlife Trust, a dynamic body backed by a vast network of volunteers and diverse community members, is dedicated to the restoration of local wildlife and promoting a society that values nature. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In recent months, the P&A Group has offered its active support to the Trust’s cause. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Employees from various divisions of the Group have volunteered on several projects, including the Woodlands for Water Project, where they planted 2,000 hedgerow plants on Flintshire farms’ wetlands. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Woodworks Garden Centre and Café, both under the P&A Group’s umbrella, have also assisted in the cultivation of native hedgings at Aberduna Nature Reserve. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This hawthorn hedging, currently being sold at the Garden Centre, is planted in peat-free compost, adhering to the Group’s environmental principles. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rhys Hughes, Strategic Development & Supply Chain at the P&A Group, expressed his delight at joining the Wildlife Trust: “We hope that our Garden Centre customers appreciate this new offering, and everyone within the P&A Group looks forward to helping with future planting and nature recovery projects.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He also indicated that the Trust plans to hold open days at the Garden Centre to recruit volunteers and educate customers on local wildlife. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Grateful for the P&A Group’s continued support, Graeme Cotterill, Head of Strategy and Operations at the North Wales Wildlife Trust, applauded the Woodworks Garden Centre’s role as a Trust customer – a first for them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A committed advocate of sustainability, the P&A Group consistently prioritises environmental consciousness by reducing carbon emissions, using solar panels, and heating its offices with biomass from woodchip waste. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Zest, a division of the Group and leading supplier of sustainable timber garden products, is dedicated to using responsibly sourced, PEFC certified timber. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The P&A Group, which includes Zest, The Woodworks Garden Centre and Café in Mold, P&A Pallets & Packaging, and St Andrews Business Centre, is determined to uphold its environmental commitments as it continues to work closely with the North Wales Wildlife Trust. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

