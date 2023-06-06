Man with links to Hawarden sought by Merseyside Police
Merseyside Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a man from Kirkby, who is wanted for failing to appear in court.
Mark Cummings, 39, was scheduled to attend court in relation to drug offences but did not show up for his hearing. The failure to attend court has now resulted in a police manhunt.
Cummings is described as 5ft 8in tall, with a heavy build. He has short grey-black hair and blue eyes. Authorities have urged the public to be vigilant and to report any sightings of a man matching this description.
Cummings is known to have links to Melling and Bootle, as well as Hawarden, suggesting that he could be in any of these areas.
The police have urged the public to report any sightings or information that could lead to Cummings’ arrest.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might know of his current whereabouts.
Members of the public who have seen Cummings or have information on his location are urged to contact the Merseyside Police via their Twitter handle, @MerPolCC, or through the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 23000242896.
