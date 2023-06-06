Man with links to Hawarden sought by Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a man from Kirkby, who is wanted for failing to appear in court. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark Cummings, 39, was scheduled to attend court in relation to drug offences but did not show up for his hearing. The failure to attend court has now resulted in a police manhunt. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cummings is described as 5ft 8in tall, with a heavy build. He has short grey-black hair and blue eyes. Authorities have urged the public to be vigilant and to report any sightings of a man matching this description. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cummings is known to have links to Melling and Bootle, as well as Hawarden, suggesting that he could be in any of these areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police have urged the public to report any sightings or information that could lead to Cummings’ arrest. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might know of his current whereabouts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Members of the public who have seen Cummings or have information on his location are urged to contact the Merseyside Police via their Twitter handle, @MerPolCC, or through the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 23000242896. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

