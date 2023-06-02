M56 in Cheshire closed overnight for essential maintenance
A section of the M56 in Cheshire is due for closure this evening due to essential maintenance work.
The motorway, between junctions 11 and 12, will be shut from 8 pm tonight, Friday, June 2, until 6 am on Saturday.
National Highways has declared the closure is for “maintenance repairs.”
Work have been carried out for over 18months on the A553 bridge replacement scheme, which has led to multiple weekend shutdowns at the same M56 location over recent months.
National Highways has advised: “We’re urging drivers to adhere to the diversion routes and not to rely on their satnavs, which might lead them through roads that are not suitable.”
🌉⛔ Overnight (7pm to 6am) #A533 #ExpresswayBridge closures Monday to Friday throughout June.
❗❗ #M56 J11 to J12 also closed overnight (8pm to 6am) until Friday 2 June. To enable finishing works and maintenance repairs.
ℹ️ https://t.co/LeQJjAAnNe @HaltonBC pic.twitter.com/sZqz3qQ8ry
— National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) June 1, 2023
