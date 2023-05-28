Landmark RAF Sealand housing development sees show homes open

A significant milestone in the redevelopment of the former RAF Sealand site in Deeside has been reached, as Anwyl Homes opens two show homes this weekend (May 27) at the Summer Bridge site. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It marks a notable stage in the transformative regeneration scheme, with 183 new homes planned for the location. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Previously, properties were being sold off-plan from Anwyl’s nearby Maes y Rhedyn development in Llay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From this weekend, however, prospective buyers will be able to step inside two fully furnished, professionally styled show homes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition, they will also be able to utilise digital technology to help visualise the development before its completion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sales Director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, Graeme Gibb, shared his thoughts: “We’re proud to be playing our part in transforming the former RAF Sealand, which is a landmark scheme for the wider area.” He also emphasised that the opening of the show homes represents a key milestone for the Summers Bridge development, and is expected to heighten interest in this increasingly popular scheme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anwyl Homes is building a range of two, three, and four-bedroom homes at the site. “Buyers can effectively ‘walk’ down the streets and see the homes we’re building, helping them appreciate the layout. Combined with viewing the show homes, the virtual technology will really help to capture buyers’ imaginations and build on the excitement of buying a brand new home,” Gibb added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Current prices at Summers Bridge start from £224,995 for a three-bedroom Bretton style property and go up to £364,995 for a four-bedroom detached Henley. Homes priced up to £300,000 are eligible for Help to Buy Wales, which provides interest-free equity loans for the first five years to those who qualify. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

