Greenfield: Join the fun at ‘Live at the Valley’ – a jam-packed day of music, crafts, and entertainment for all!

Organisers of ‘Live at the Valley’ on Saturday 24th June in the Greenfield Valley believe that this event is destined to become one of the area’s biggest early summer events. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Providing something for all ages and interests, ‘Live at the Valley’ will have live music, circus skills, crafts and games as well as street food and a bar with draft beer and gin. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those who just want to enjoy the musical experience in the beautiful setting of the Greenfield Valley, a whole range of artists will be playing throughout the afternoon and evening covering many different musical tastes on two stages. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These range from the well-known local Alt Rock/Indie band The Montagues to the George Formby Society playing their ukuleles. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Meanwhile, with free entry for children, families can come along and find something for everyone to enjoy with a whole range of games and activities laid on. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Greenfield Valley trustee, Mary Auty, said, “ My family have always loved the experience of listening to live music in the Valley and we are all excited by this bigger event with other attractions alongside the music. We think it will be great.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Greenfield Valley Trust chair, Brenda Harvey, said, “We really hope that everyone will support and enjoy this event. Local people have told us that they want more events in the Valley and, with an entry fee of just £12.50 for adults and children free of charge, this is a big event at a low cost. The trustees are all helping on the day and we hope everyone enjoys it – we know we will!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‘Live at the Valley’ is at the Greenfield Valley Museum on Saturday 24th June. Starting at 1pm it goes on all afternoon and into the evening drawing to a close at about 10pm. Children’s activities will end in the early evening. Adult tickets are £12.50. Children go free. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets are available on the website at https://greenfieldvalley.com/events/live-at-greenfield-valley/ or at the visitor Centre in the Valley. Full details and directions to the Valley are available on the website https://greenfieldvalley.com/events ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News