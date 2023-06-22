Four arrested following disorder outside Shotton Wetherspoons
North Wales Police have arrested four people following an alleged robbery and disorder at the Central Hotel Wetherspoons in Shotton.
The incident, which took place on Wednesday, 21st June, involved the theft of a woman’s bag.
Police were called to the scene just after 11.15 pm following reports of disorder outside the pub.
Upon arrival, officers arrested two men and two women on suspicion of robbery.
The incident has sparked an appeal for witnesses.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said, “We received a call at 11.17 pm yesterday (Wednesday, 21st June) to report a disorder outside Wetherspoons in Shotton after it was reported that a woman’s bag was stolen.”
“Two men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.”
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, is asked to contact us via the website, or by calling 101, using reference number 23000547570.”
