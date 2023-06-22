Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Jun 2023

Four arrested following disorder outside Shotton Wetherspoons

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have arrested four people following an alleged robbery and disorder at the Central Hotel Wetherspoons in Shotton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, 21st June, involved the theft of a woman’s bag. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police were called to the scene just after 11.15 pm following reports of disorder outside the pub. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Upon arrival, officers arrested two men and two women on suspicion of robbery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident has sparked an appeal for witnesses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said, “We received a call at 11.17 pm yesterday (Wednesday, 21st June) to report a disorder outside Wetherspoons in Shotton after it was reported that a woman’s bag was stolen.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Two men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, is asked to contact us via the website, or by calling 101, using reference number 23000547570.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Fatal sheep attack on Moel Famau reignites focus on responsible dog ownership
  • Bank of England raises interest rates to 5% as inflation is 8.7%
  • Prostate cancer diagnoses in Wales plunged by over 26% during Pandemic

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Fatal sheep attack on Moel Famau reignites focus on responsible dog ownership

    News

    Bank of England raises interest rates to 5% as inflation is 8.7%

    News

    Prostate cancer diagnoses in Wales plunged by over 26% during Pandemic

    News

    Still time to sign up for funding workshop in Buckley

    News

    RainbowBiz’s Hippy Shop ignites community spirit in Shotton

    News

    Vikki is Major hit in Welsh Veterans’ Awards

    News

    Chester’s Queens Park Bridge faces temporary closure following safety concerns identified during inspection

    News

    UK grocery inflation slows down, yet shoppers feel the heat

    News

    Deepbridge Polo Series Returns to Chester Racecourse for Exciting POLOFEST

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn