Flintshire schoolgirls train as football influencers to boost female participation

Five female students at a Flintshire high school have trained to become football influencers as part of a programme created by The Football Association of Wales (FAW) that aims to have 25,000 women and girls involved in football by 2024. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Be Football school’s programme is in its third year of delivery supporting the FAW to achieve this goal, and Flint High School students, Nevaeh Byles, Ava Morris, year 7, Lexie Butcher, Gabi Charlton, year 8, and Darcey Ellis, year 9, took part in one of the programme’s influencer training days held at Colliers Park, Wrexham. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As well as encouraging women and girls into the sport, the Be Football campaign is aimed at addressing gender imbalances, encouraging students to understand opportunities around football, not just playing, supporting PE staff, and developing students’ leadership and confidence skills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the training day, the girls completed skills development workshops and marketing seminars and also delivered coaching sessions, with an opportunity to present their ideas to nine other schools from across North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Ava and Nevaeh] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flint High School has been working with Bethan Woolley, a FAW participation officer, for the past year since signing up for the Be Football programme. To date, the school has been provided with over £400 worth of resources/training and equipment to support the implementation of the programme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ashleigh Davies, head of girls PE and assistant learning manager, is keen to create as many opportunities as possible for girls to participate in the programme and benefit from the wider skills that sport can nurture. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “The FAW have found that only 33% of girls understand that valuable life skills can be learnt through PE. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our five influencers are now on a mission to raise this number, as well as supporting the FAW in achieving their mission of 25,000 women/girls being involved in football by 2024. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The girls have some great ideas, one of which is a staff football training session. They meet every Friday during first break to develop football provision for girls within Flint High, and are hoping to host a staff training session after school to continue to enhance their leadership skills, confidence and coaching abilities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The girls are fantastic role models and are incredibly enthusiastic and excited about their roles as influencers within school. They are taking their responsibilities very seriously and are fully committed to encouraging and supporting our female students to explore all the amazing chances that football and PE can offer. We are all excited to see the results.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

