Flintshire primary schools commended for nurturing environments and pupil engagement

A series of Estyn inspection reports published in spring 2025 has highlighted the strong emphasis Flintshire primary schools place on pupils’ well-being, inclusive values, and engagement with local culture and community.

The inspections, part of the new cycle introduced in September 2024, reviewed five local primary schools: Ysgol Rhos Helyg, Ysgol Bryn Pennant, Ysgol Ty Ffynnon, Ysgol Bryn Garth and the Venerable Edward Morgan Catholic Primary School.

At Ysgol Rhos Helyg, inspectors noted that “pupils’ well-being is at the heart of the school” and praised staff for creating a “nurturing, inclusive community where all pupils feel valued and safe.”

The curriculum was found to “reflect the cultural and linguistic diversity of the community” and provided meaningful opportunities for pupils to explore different religions and values through both lessons and assemblies.

Ysgol Bryn Pennant was commended as “a caring and inclusive school” where staff are well-acquainted with pupils and their families. Inspectors found that the curriculum provides “many interesting opportunities” for learning about the local area, Wales and global topics.

The report also highlighted pupils’ involvement in community engagement, such as inviting older residents to share local stories and learning about diversity through figures like Mae Jemison.

Mae, born October 17, 1956, is an American engineer, physician, and former NASA astronaut. She became the first African-American woman to travel into space when she served as a mission specialist aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992.

At Ysgol Ty Ffynnon, Estyn found “a strong community feel” and noted that leaders create an environment where pupils feel a strong sense of belonging.

While the school was praised for assemblies and activities that support values such as empathy and respect, inspectors pointed out that “teachers do not plan effectively for pupils to learn about the diverse culture of modern Wales.”

Ysgol Bryn Garth received positive feedback for its inclusive and nurturing environment. Inspectors reported that pupils feel safe and that staff have created a “broad and stimulating curriculum” with a focus on Welsh culture and heritage.

The Venerable Edward Morgan Roman Catholic Primary School was described as “a nurturing community focused school” where most pupils, including those with additional learning needs, make good progress.

Inspectors found that staff work well together to prioritise well-being and that the curriculum allows pupils to learn about their local community, Wales, and the wider world.

The report also highlighted the school’s implementation of the new Religious Education curriculum as a positive example of professional learning.

A summary of these inspection findings is due to be presented to the Flintshire Standing Advisory Council for Religious Education (SACRE) on Wednesday 4 June 2025 by Vicky Barlow, Senior Manager for School Improvement.

[File photo]