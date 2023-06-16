Flintshire paramedic joins Welsh Ambulance colleagues supporting world-renowned Isle of Man TT

A team of paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, including Dobshill-based Aimee Griffiths, provided vital support at the world-renowned TT motorsport festival on the Isle of Man. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Every year, the festival draws 40,000 visitors and the greatest road racers worldwide to test their mettle on the Isle’s daunting 37.73-mile ‘Mountain Course.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

When the Isle of Man Ambulance Service needed extra hands, it was paramedics like Griffiths who stepped up to the challenge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The team, comprising Aimee and her colleagues Sarah Raddenbury, Tamsin Turner, Callum McNamara, Amanda Binks, and Lesley Spanner, was led by Dorian James, operations manager in Powys. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Reflecting on the experience, James shared, ‘The TT is a fantastic learning experience, and you acquire so many new skills.’ He went on to elaborate on the distinctive aspects of working on the Isle of Man, including dealing predominantly with trauma jobs due to the island’s no-speed-limit Mountain Road. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He also praised the Isle of Man colleagues, saying, ‘From the managers to the ‘make-ready’ staff, they couldn’t do enough for us.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Aimee Griffiths and her fellow paramedics played a crucial role during the festival, attending to domestic calls and handling accidents involving race-goers and tourists. They also worked closely with the Isle of Man Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance, which flew patients from the island to the UK mainland. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Clare Langshaw, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Head of Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response, emphasized the importance of such mutual aid arrangements, saying, ‘It helps to strengthen relationships with our partner agencies, as well as introduce us to new people and new ideas.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Commending the Welsh paramedics’ efforts, Will Bellamy, Head of the Isle of Man Ambulance Service, thanked them for their ‘tireless devotion’ and looked forward to welcoming more colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service to the island in 2024. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This initiative was another instance where the dedication and skill of paramedics like Dobshill’s Aimee Griffiths were put to the test, offering them an opportunity to expand their skills while providing invaluable support in a unique setting.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

