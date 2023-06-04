Flintshire Micro-Care providers honoured at celebration event

Flintshire County Council has acknowledged the tremendous impact of its Micro-Care enterprises in the county’s care sector at a celebration event held recently. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over 40 people, including many Micro-Care providers, attended the event held at Holiday Inn A55 near Northop, to reflect on the transformative work being undertaken in the community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Since its inception in 2019, the Micro-Care model has emerged as an integral part of the Flintshire care sector. Micro-Carers are individuals who have established their own businesses, often operating independently or with a small team, to provide personal care and well-being services in Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Currently, 31 Micro-Carers support over 150 individuals in the region, offering a blend of direct care and creative well-being services. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This innovative approach to the care sector has enabled Flintshire County Council to draw new talent into the workforce and reengage those who had previously departed, by giving people control over their work schedules through managing their own businesses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event provided a platform for Micro-Carers to share how establishing a social care business had positively impacted their lives and discuss the importance of their services. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Family members of those supported by Micro-Carers also shared their experiences, along with representatives from the council, Social Firms Wales, Welsh Government Foundational Economy, and others who provide critical support to the initiative. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Neil Ayling, Chief Officer for Social Services, praised the significant value that Micro-Carers have brought to the Flintshire area over the last three years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Micro-Care has changed lives for people setting up their businesses as well as the people they support,” he remarked. Ayling extended a heartfelt thank you to Micro-Carers and partners who have greatly contributed to the project’s success. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Christine Jones, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Social Services and Wellbeing, echoed this sentiment. She stated, “Tonight is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation to all Micro-Carers who have given fantastic service over the last three years.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The celebration event highlighted the crucial role of Micro-Care in the Flintshire community, shining a light on the invaluable services that these dedicated providers offer to local residents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News