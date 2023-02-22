Ewloe residents urged by police to share concerns over recent anti-social behaviour incidents
North Wales Police has appealed to residents in the Ewloe area to help them tackle anti-social behaviour in the community.
The call for public assistance comes after a rise in the number of incidents in the area.
Police have issued a questionnaire requesting that residents share any concerns they have about incidents of anti-social behaviour that they may be aware of.
The questionnaire asks about times of day anti-social behaviour incidents take place.
It also asked about areas people avoid because they “don’t feel safe?” And what can police and other agencies do?
In a statement, North Wales Police said: “We are committed to reducing incidents of antisocial behaviour, and anyone found to be behaving in such a manner will be dealt with accordingly.”
“If you live in the Ewloe area, please complete the attached questionnaire and let us know about any concerns you may have.”
Residents can complete the questionnaire, either through the North Wales Community Alert facility, by emailing the police directly at helen.holden@northwales.police.uk, or by returning the paper copy to Mold Police Station.
The questionnaire can be found here: https://www.northwalescommunityalert.co.uk/Alerts/A/71208/Anti-social-Behaviour-Questionnaire
