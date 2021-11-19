Doubling frequency of trains on Wrexham-Bidston line – Rail freight operator objects to proposals

Local business and council leaders are urging the rail regulator to authorise a proposed increase in passenger services between Wrexham and Bidston station after a rail freight operator objected to the plans.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has said it is committed to doubling the frequency of services in the line which serves a number of Flintshire stations including Shotton and Hawarden.

The Welsh government-owned train operator is proposing to operate two services per hour in each direction with alternate stopping and express services provided refurbished “metro-style trains.”

Those Class 230 D-Trains – which use the bogies and aluminium body shells of withdrawn London Underground trains – were initially expected to be operational by mid-2019 but the programme has been hit by significant delays.

Transport for Wales has said the introduction of the new Class 230 trains is now planned for the line in 2022 although no firm date has been set.

Approval for this increased frequency can only be granted by the independent regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), which also has to listen to representations from other passenger and freight train operators wishing to make different use of the capacity of the railway.

A spokesperson for Growth Track 360, a partnership of local business and authority leaders, said a “rail freight operator is understood to have objected to an application by TfW for track access to deliver the new service that has been promised to local communities.”

Growth Track 360 chair and leader of Cheshire West & Chester Council, Councillor Louise Gittins, said: