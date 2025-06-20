Courier fraud warning issued by North Wales cyber crime team

North Wales Police are warning residents to be alert to a persistent and highly deceptive form of scam known as courier fraud.

The force’s Cyber Crime Team, part of the Economic Crime Unit, shared details this week following a recent incident.

Courier fraud involves fraudsters calling potential victims while pretending to be police officers or bank officials.

They may have access to basic personal details to help build trust and will often instruct victims to withdraw cash or purchase high-value items for ‘evidence’, promising reimbursement that never comes.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police explained:

“Victims are then asked to co-operate in an investigation by attending their bank and withdrawing money, withdrawing foreign currency from an exchange or purchasing an expensive item to hand over to a detective for examination who will also be a fraudster.”

Officers warn that fraudsters may suggest calling back on a trusted number, but keep the line open with a fake dial tone so that the victim unknowingly remains on the same call. They may also send a fake “detective” to collect cards or cash.

The Economic Crime Unit includes Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officers (FASOs) who offer support to vulnerable individuals, helping them avoid repeat victimisation.

Police urge the public to remember key signs:

– Banks or police will never ask for your PIN or send couriers to collect your card

– Hang up immediately if you are asked to do this

– Use a different phone or wait five minutes before calling back

Anyone who suspects a loved one has fallen victim to courier fraud should first report the matter to the victim’s bank, then contact North Wales Police on 999 if the fraud has just occurred, or 101 if not urgent. Reports can also be made to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

