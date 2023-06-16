BeWILDerwood Cheshire celebrating ‘National Thank a Teacher Day’ with a teachers go free weekend!

To celebrate National Thank a Teacher day BeWILDerwood has announced a special deal for teachers and teaching assistants.

The adventure park, near Malpas, is welcoming teachers and teaching assistants from nurseries, EYFS, KS1, KS2, KS3, KS4, KS5, including colleges in for free* (with a paying ticket) on the 24th and 25th June 2023.

BeWILDerwood which is based on a series of children's books, want children to get back to nature, use their imagination and be enthralled by literature.

The BeWILDerwood books follow the adventures of the curious characters that live at BeWILDerwood, as they explore the woods and meet new characters along the way.

Visitors get to walk in the footsteps of the characters as they discover the magical world of BeWILDerwood. As well as enjoying giant slippery slides, storytelling shows, extra-long zip wires and much more at the outdoor woodland adventure parks.

Author and creator of BeWILDerwood Tom Blofeld said: "Teachers do such a fantastic job, so we just really want to celebrate all that they do and give them a well-deserved treat.

"Bring their families along and enjoy a day full of traditional outdoor play and storytelling shows to lose themselves in!"

Teachers go free (with a paying ticket) is on the 24th and 25th June and tickets can be purchased either online or on arrival at both parks. Please note, when booking online the offer will not be automatically applied, you will need to select the 'Teachers Go Freeee Ticket' once your paid tickets are in your basket.

Be sure to bring your ID badge or relevant paperwork from your employer along with you to show the Twiggle Team on arrival. Terms and conditions apply.

Terms and Conditions:

1 free ticket for teachers and teaching assistants in nurseries, EYFS, KS1, KS2, KS3, KS4, KS5, including colleges, when purchasing 1 paid ticket.

Valid when visiting BeWILDerwood Cheshire or BeWILDerwood Norfolk on the 24th or 25th June 2023 only.

Tickets can be prebooked online or purchased on the gate. Simply show your teaching ID badge or relevant employment paperwork on arrival.

To claim your free teacher ticket online, select Day Tickets (for the 24th or 25th June 2023) and select one 'Teachers Go Freeee' ticket' once 1 paid ticket is in your basket.

The paying ticket can be Almost WILD tickets (92-102cm), BeWILD Now tickets (105cm and over) or a Still WILD tickets (65 years and over).

This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers. Annual Pass holders can also claim this offer (one free ticket per 1 Annual Pass) and do not need to be prebooked.

Be sure to bring your WILD WILD WILD Annual Passes with you.

Please note: Annual Pass upgrade discounts are not valid on any free offer tickets.

Tickets are not transferable to another date and paid tickets are non-refundable.

Offer excludes anyone without valid nursery, EYFS, KS1, KS2, KS3, KS4, KS5, including colleges ID badge or paperwork.

