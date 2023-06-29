Beaverbrooks to sparkle at Chester Racecourse’s Friday Night Social

Chester Racecourse has proudly unveiled Beaverbrooks, the award-winning family-owned jewellers, as the official title sponsor of the anticipated Friday Night Social, taking place on June 30. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Known for its exceptional quality diamonds, jewellery, and watches, Beaverbrooks has been serving customers nationwide for more than a century, including at its Eastgate Street store in Chester. With a history spanning three generations, the company has become synonymous with helping people commemorate life’s precious moments and milestone occasions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are thrilled to be establishing a partnership between Beaverbrooks and the iconic Chester Racecourse by sponsoring the Friday Night Social,” said Sam Taylor, Store Manager at Beaverbrooks Chester. “It’s exciting to support such a glamourous event in the North West that draws people from across the region and beyond for an amazing time with friends and family.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Attendees of the Beaverbrooks Friday Night Social can expect an array of on-site services, including a diamond and jewellery cleaning service. This aligns with the company’s recent £750,000 investment in an extensive refit of the Eastgate Street store, where it continues to offer an immersive retail experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Beaverbrooks, established in 1919, also maintains a steadfast commitment to its charitable initiatives and community work. The Beaverbrooks Charitable Trust has benefitted over 750 charities since its inception, reflecting the jeweller’s dedication to enriching the lives of others. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Kate Dawson, Commercial Director at Chester Racecourse, expressed delight at the partnership, stating, “As an award-winning, nationwide jeweller with a store here in Chester, Beaverbrooks joins a growing portfolio of businesses that see the value in partnering with us here at Chester Racecourse.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The partnership symbolises a shared commitment to providing excellent experiences for all guests, as well as supporting local communities. This dedication is set to shine brightly at the Beaverbrooks Friday Night Social, promising a thrilling and stylish evening of racing and entertainment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets for the Beaverbrooks Friday Night Social at Chester Racecourse are now available for purchase at www.chester-races.com. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News