Asda freezes prices on Hundreds of Products Amid Cost-of-Living Crisi

UK supermarket giant Asda has announced that it will freeze prices on over 500 branded and own-brand products until the end of August. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move is designed to give Asda customers more control over their weekly spending amid an ongoing cost-of-living crisis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Products included in the price lock range from cupboard essentials such as cereals, pasta, and tea, to summer favourites like salads, burgers, and ice cream. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This move comes in response to Asda’s Income Tracker data, which shows household disposable incomes continuing to decrease on a monthly basis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer, Kris Comerford, said: “We’re always looking at ways we can support our customers and communities throughout the year, which is why we’re locking the prices of hundreds of products until the end of August.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Comerford also highlighted the current financial strain on households, saying, “we want to be able to offer the best value and give customers the confidence they can shop the products they love throughout summer.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The price lock will be effective from 2nd June to 31st August in-store and online, ensuring families can continue to enjoy their favourite products without worrying about price hikes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Products covered by the price lock include: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Asda 8 Beef Burgers (454g) £3.00

Asda Loaded Cookie Dough Ice Cream (480ml) £2.30

Asda Mild Tender Baby Spinach (180g) £1.00

Asda Strong Baby Leaf & Herb Salad (75g) £1.00

Asda Shredded Iceberg Lettuce (130g) £0.50

Asda Watercress (85g) £1.00

Asda Fusilli (1kg) £1.65

Kellogg’s Cornflakes (500g) £2.25

Warburtons Toastie Thick Sliced White Bread (800g) £1.40

PG Tips Original Tea 40s (40pk) £1.60

Asda Stonebaked Double Pepperoni Pizza (329g) £1.65

Asda 2 Garlic Baguettes (340g) £1.00

Asda 4 Strawberry & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones (440ml) £1.45

Asda Salted Butter (250g) £1.89

Asda Unsalted Butter (250g) £1.89

Asda Orange Juice Smooth Carton (1L) £1.15

Nestle Shreddies The Original (390g) £2.00

Oxo Beef Stock Cubes (24x6g) £3.10

Asda French Fries (1.5kg) £2.45

Ben’s Original Long Grain Microwave Rice (220g) £1.00

Further information on the products included in the price freeze can be found in Asda stores and on their website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

