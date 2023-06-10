Activities held across Wales for NSPCC Childhood Day as figures show charity supported thousands of children last year

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) has revealed that its Childline service carried out more than 5,000 counselling sessions for children in Wales over the last year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The announcement comes as the nation rallies in support of the charity’s annual fundraising day, Childhood Day, earlier this week. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

First launched three years ago, Childhood Day is a flagship event intended to unite communities across the UK in the crucial endeavour of keeping children safe from abuse and neglect. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event helps generate the vital funds required for the NSPCC to continue protecting the nation’s children and young people. In the past year alone, Childline has delivered nearly 200,000 counselling sessions across the UK, with over 5,764 of those specifically with young individuals in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The main issues flagged during these counselling sessions centred around mental and emotional health, family relationships, friendship troubles, bullying, and school-related concerns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Individuals throughout Wales and the UK have responded enthusiastically to calls to participate in the Childhood Day Mile, a fun and accessible fundraising activity that can be walked, run, or even danced. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Elsewhere, a Childhood Day Family Fun Day is set to take place at Margam Park, near Port Talbot, promising a day of entertainment and community spirit. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a show of solidarity, Glamorgan County Cricket has pledged its support for Childhood Day during its match against Essex Eagles. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity’s services will be highlighted on the large screens around the ground, and funds will be raised through a collection. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Prominent figures have also thrown their weight behind the initiative. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Former Wales rugby union captain Sam Warburton, now NSPCC Cymru’s Ambassador for Childhood, encouraged participation, saying, “Childhood Day is a fantastic way for people across Wales to come together to have fun, raise money and help protect children.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Other notable supporters include HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh and the popular celebrity duo Ant and Dec. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jo Swinhoe, Director of Fundraising at NSPCC, expressed her gratitude for the widespread involvement: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating Childhood Day today and to see the huge amount of support across the UK. This special day helps us to continue to support children and protect them from abuse as we work to ensure as many children as possible have a safe and joyful childhood.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The NSPCC encourages anyone with concerns about a child to reach out, assuring them that they will be met with professional assistance. People can call 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​