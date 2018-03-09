Air Ambulance responds to medical emergency in Connah’s Quay

Update: A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service has said;

“We were called shortly before 8.00am this morning, Friday 09 March 2018, to a medical emergency on Wepre Drive in Connah’s Quay.

We sent two emergency ambulances to the scene, where crews were also supported by a Wales Air Ambulance.”

The helicopter lifted from Connah’s Quay at 9.40am and has returned to the Wales Air Ambulance base.

From earlier: Several people have been in touch reporting an Air Ambulance has landed on land opposite Connah’s Quay swimming baths.

The helicopter was spotted at around 8.40am, two road ambulances have also been seen parked near Connah’s Quay swimming baths.

Lucy said: “Air ambulance landed and there 2 parked Ambulances outside the front and back of the civic and baths.”

Peter told us: An “Air ambulance just landed in Connah’s quay police and ambulance too by the swimming baths.”

Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise over £6.5 million every year in donations to keep all four helicopters flying over Wales. Please you can help with a lifesaving donation – more here: walesairambulance.com/donate