Flintshire Trading Standards issue warning over Amazon Prime Scam

Flintshire Trading Standards are warning residents of a scam they have been made aware of involving bogus Amazon Prime telephone calls.

An automated scam call tells victims ‘your Amazon Prime membership has run out and to renew it.’

A Flintshire Trading Standards spokesperson said: “Amazon will not contact you in this way. If you receive a call such as this put the phone down it is a scam, do not give any personal or financial details.

If you are an Amazon Prime member and unsure as to whether your membership is up to date log into your account on Amazon and all the details you require can be found there.”





Amazon’s website states:

“If you receive a suspicious phone call, e-mail or text message claiming to be from Amazon, asking for payment, personal information, or offering a refund you do not expect, please do not share any personal information, and disconnect any phone call immediately.

Amazon will never ask you for remote access to your device e.g. by asking you to install an app.

You can report suspicious spam in the UK to Action Fraud at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk.

Amazon will never ask for your personal information, or ask you to make a payment outside of our website (e.g. via bank transfer, emailing credit card details, etc.).”

If you are concerned that you have received a phishing or spoofed e-mail or text message, please report it to us using one of the following options – see here