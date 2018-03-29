independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Deeside Shuttle Bus destroyed after bursting into flames

Published: Thursday, Mar 29th, 2018
A shuttle bus which provides workers with transport to and from Deeside Industrial Estate was destroyed this morning after it burst into flames.

No passengers were aboard the bus when the fire broke out – the driver safely left the vehicles prior to the fire service arriving.

The bus was stopped just outside the Morrisons Factory on Zone 3 of the estate when the fire started.

Wayne Brown sent Deeside.com dramatic video footage and images of the bus with flames shooting from the rear of the bus.

Picture taken by Wayne Brown

North Wales Fire and Rescue service sent two appliances along to the blaze, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hoses to douse the flames. The fire service confirmed there was 100% damage to the bus.

Flintshire County Council who run the Shuttle service is now in the process of sourcing a replacement bus and say the service won’t be impacted.

Picture taken by Becky Maddock

A spokesperson for the council said;

“Flintshire County Council received a report of a vehicle fire on one of the Deeside Shuttle buses, which occurred around 7.50am this morning.

No one was injured as a result of the incident and no passengers were on board the vehicle at the time and the driver had safely alighted before the arrival of the fire crews.

The Council wishes to reassure passengers that a replacement vehicle will be sourced as soon as possible and the bus service will not be impacted by the incident.”

