Your chance to make a lasting impact with Care and Repair in North-East Wales

An exciting opportunity has arisen to support Care and Repair (North-East Wales) in delivering its ambitious vision for North-East Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The organisation is looking to build on its success by recruiting a new chair and additional board members to expand its Board of Trustees. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The agency, covering Flintshire and Wrexham, provides advice and practical assistance to disabled, older and vulnerable people, aiding with repairs, improvements and adaptations to their homes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Care and Repair (North-East Wales) also manages and curates “Place For You”, a 37-acre site. The site includes the former Corus Steel Social Club at Rowleys Drive, Shotton, which now boasts football pitches, rooms for hire and the newly established Dee Park Community Woodland. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Care and Repair continued its essential services without interruption under the leadership of the current Chair, Henry Terefenko. The team assisted disabled, elderly, and vulnerable people with home improvements and adaptations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This unwavering commitment to their mission earned them recognition and financial support from the Welsh Government. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Reflecting on his tenure, Henry said, “I was appointed Chair in 2021, in the midst of the Covid pandemic. I am proud of how the team at Care and Repair remained at the forefront of service delivery, keeping people safe, warm, and secure in their own homes, tailored to their needs, despite all the challenges Covid presented.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As Henry prepares to pass the baton, Care and Repair is eager to find individuals who can guide the future of Care and Repair and ‘Place For You’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The organisation seeks individuals who possess strong leadership and strategic skills, proficiency in IT digital technologies, expertise in marketing and communications, and experience in business growth, especially within Social Enterprise. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new leadership team will not only build on the existing services, but also steer the future direction of ‘Place For You’ and Dee Park. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their ultimate vision is a health and wellbeing hub that merges sports, housing, health, and social care services. The goal is to create a sustainable and dynamic space that meets the environmental and social needs of the Flintshire community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Care and Repair (North-East Wales) invites those ready to make a positive impact on their community to join this exciting new chapter for ‘Place For You’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on how to get involved, contact Wendy Bowden, Chief Executive Officer, at wendy.bowden@careandrepairnew.co.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

