Tracker Warns Drivers: Not All Faraday Pouches Provide Adequate Protection Against Keyless Car Theft

As keyless car thefts rise across the UK, Tracker Network UK Limited, a leading stolen vehicle recovery expert, is warning drivers to be vigilant when purchasing Faraday pouches. The company cautions that a surge of fake or substandard pouches is leaving many vehicles vulnerable to so-called ‘Relay Attacks’ — a method used by thieves to steal cars with keyless entry systems.

The convenience of keyless entry technology has been overshadowed by the ease with which thieves can exploit it. Using readily available equipment, criminals can intercept the electronic signals between a car and its key fob, even when the fob is inside the owner’s home, near a door, window, or exterior wall. This type of theft can occur in under 60 seconds, and in 2023, over 94% of vehicles recovered by Tracker were stolen via this method.

Faraday pouches are designed to protect against these relay attacks by using internal metal layers that block the electromagnetic fields emitted from key fobs. However, the effectiveness of these pouches can vary significantly, and not all provide the level of protection required to prevent theft.

“Unfortunately, it’s not just organised vehicle thieves benefitting from the increase in keyless vehicle thefts,” explains Clive Wain, Head of Police Liaison at Tracker. “Entrepreneurial individuals are also cashing in by selling fake or inadequate pouches, cases, and bags to motorists who are trying to guard against falling victim to car theft. While a good quality pouch will provide reliable protection against the relay attack devices, poor imitations are proving to offer little more than peace of mind.”

To ensure a Faraday pouch is effective, Tracker advises drivers to test it by placing the key fob inside and attempting to unlock the car. If the car unlocks as usual, the pouch is not providing adequate protection. Another method is to check if a mobile signal penetrates the bag, assuming it is large enough to fit a phone inside the sealed pouch. Other practical alternatives include using a metal tin, such as a biscuit barrel, or even a fridge to block the key’s signal.

Clive Wain further warns that while Faraday pouches can be an effective part of a broader security strategy, they are not foolproof. “Drivers should not rely solely on a car fob protection device. If nothing else, it is easy for anyone to forget to place the key fob and spare inside or to leave the pouch or container open. It doesn’t matter if you buy the best Faraday bag available if you don’t use it correctly every time.”

Wain suggests using multiple layers of security to protect vehicles effectively. “Without additional layers of protection in place, the car remains vulnerable. Utilising multiple security measures will slow criminals down and deter them as it makes them suspicious to passers-by or more identifiable on doorbell or security camera footage.”

Tracker’s advanced technology offers an additional layer of protection. “What they cannot get around is a covert Tracker hidden in one of several dozen places around the vehicle. Criminals won’t know it’s there which means Tracker can lead the police straight to the vehicle and the thieves. 80% of stolen cars recovered by Tracker in 2023 were done so in less than 24 hours, and 80 suspected criminals were arrested,” Wain added.

Tracker is unique as the only stolen vehicle recovery provider in the UK supported nationwide by the police, with over 2,000 police patrol vehicles and all police helicopters equipped with Tracker detection units. The company’s use of Very High Frequency (VHF) combined with GPS/GSM technology makes their devices a formidable defence against even the most determined thieves.

To further safeguard vehicles, Tracker recommends several precautionary measures: park in well-lit areas, avoid leaving keys in easily accessible locations, use multiple physical barriers like steering locks, and consider installing a Tracker device for enhanced security and potentially lower insurance premiums.

For more details on protecting your car from theft, visit Tracker’s website or consult with local security experts.