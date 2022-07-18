Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 18th Jul 2022

Temperatures soar across Flintshire with records set to be shattered

Temperatures are soaring across Flintshire this morning with current records likely to be broken.

Yesterday saw Flintshire record the highest temperature in the UK, something which will likely be repeated over the next two days.

An amber warning remains in place across the area until tomorrow.

The next two days are expected to see record temperatures recorded across the UK, with some parts of the north east of England and London expected to hit 40C for the first time.

Currently the highest temperature in the UK was hit in 2019, when 38.7°C was reached in Cambridge.

In Wales the highest temperature recorded was 35.2C, set in August 1990. Again this is likely to be exceeded either today or on Tuesday.

Locally today’s temperatures will reach highs of 36C in Flintshire, with another tropical night ahead with temperatures not dropping below 20C.

These hot conditions will continue into tomorrow where another day of 36C is forecast.

However cloud and gusts of over 25mph will make it feel somewhat cooler today, with conditions feeling more like 33C.

These temperatures will peak tomorrow afternoon and will drop quite fast as the day goes on.

On Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week temperatures will return to average, with highs of 19C.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


