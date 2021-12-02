Senedd votes to ensure Motor Neurone Disease sufferers home adaptations are fast-tracked

Motor neurone disease (MND) sufferers have welcomed the Senedd voting in support of introducing a fast-track and non-means tested process for home adaptations for those living with the disease in Wales.

Today’s Senedd debate, which was introduced by the Welsh Conservatives and led by Peter Fox MS, saw politicians vote in support of wanting to finally end the current excessively drawn-out waiting system.

Pat Morton, who has MND and lives in Caldicot, said:

“This is absolutely terrific news for those, like me, who have MND.

“We know that the disease rapidly affects the brain and spinal cord, meaning that the current process of getting your house adapted just takes too long.

“I cannot stress enough just how welcomed today’s decision is.”

Welsh Conservative MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, who is the Motor Neurone Disease Champion, said:

“It’s shameful that people living with MND across Wales were becoming trapped in inaccessible homes because the process was too slow and prevented them from gaining the necessary support in time.

“Thankfully, we’ve come a step closer to bringing this complex and unfair system to an end.

“There is still other processes for us to take, but Wales can be proud that we’re close to ensuring those living with MND have the best quality of life possible.”

And Sian Guest, who is the Wales Policy and Public Affairs Manager for the Motor Neurone Disease Association Charity, added:

“We warmly welcome today’s decision where we’re close to achieving our goal of ending a system that is complex, unjust and inequitable, frankly, its left people with MND in unsafe and inaccessible homes.

“The rapid progression of the disease is particularly cruel, and that is why we desperately need a new fast-track and non-means tested process for home adaptations.

“From everyone at the Motor Neurone Disease Association Charity, we thank all those who voted in support of this debate.”