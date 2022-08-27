Deeside.com > News

Red Arrows flight paths over Flintshire this weekend for Rhyl airshow displays

The world-famous Red Arrows display team will be using Hawarden Airport as a base for their Rhyl Air Show displays this weekend.

It will be the Reds first visit the airfield – next to Airbus Broughton – for some time as they use it for an overnight stop.

For the first time in Rhyl Air Show’s history, The Red Arrows have confirmed aerial displays for both days, Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

On Saturday, the team will arrive at 1.50 pm and then depart again at 4.50pm for their first performance of the weekend above Rhyl seafront.,

The Red Arrows will arrive back at Hawarden Airport at 5.30pm for an overnight stop.

Sunday, the team will leave at 4.30pm for their second performance at Rhyl airshow, arriving back at Hawarden at 5.10pm.

They will then depart at 6.57 pm for their flight back to their Scampton base.

As always weather plays its part and poor conditions can result in performances being pulled.

The map below shows the approximate routes the Red Arrows will take from Hawarden to Rhyl and back again.

Saturday

1.   4.50pm – Hawarden Airport

2.   4.52pm – E Of Churton

3.   4.53pm – Nw Of Penley

4.   4.56pm – Sw Of Carfog

5.   4.57pm – Ne Of Ruthin

6.   4.59pm – Ne Of Trefnarit

7.   5.00pm – Rhyl (Display)

8.   5.22pm – Oversea

9.   5.23pm – Oversea

10. 5.27pm – W Of Neston

11. 5.30 pm – Hawarden

Sunday4.30pm – Hawarden Airport

1.   4.30pm – Hawarden Airport

2.   4.32pm – E Of Churton

3.   4.33 pm – Nw Of Penley

4.   4.36pm – Sw Of Carfog

5.   4.37pm – Ne Of Ruthin

6.   4.39pm – Ne Of Trefnarit

7.   4.40pm – Rhyl (Display)

8.   5.02pm – Oversea

9.   5.03pm – Oversea

10. 5.07pm – W Of Neston

11.  5.10pm – Hawarden

Times via: www.military-airshows.co.uk

