Postal workers to stage 48-hour strikes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Royal Mail workers will stage two 48-hour strikes on two of the most crucial days for online shopping.

Staff are set to walk out in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Strike action will take on two days that have recently become popular for those ordering early Christmas presents.

The first will be on Black Friday, November 25 the second on Cyber Monday, November 28.

More than 115,000 workers are involved in the long-running dispute.

Royal Mail Group said it had put forward a deal, which included a pay rise worth 7% of a worker’s salary over two years, and a 2% lump sum this year.

However, Royal Mail said the offer was subject to agreeing to changes with Sunday working and start times.

Union bosses accused the company of “imposing change not negotiating”.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “On Monday 31 October, Royal Mail proposed a new pay-for-change offer to the CWU worth 9% over two years, despite making a loss of £219 million in the first half of the year. ”

“The CWU have been in talks with us at ACAS and claim they are open to change, but they now need to show it.”

“Instead, the CWU have announced four days of strike action which will damage our business further at our busiest time of year.”

“The CWU is playing a dangerous game with its members’ jobs and the future of Royal Mail. We urge CWU to withdraw these strikes, for the good of our customers and our people.”

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU’s continued strike action will cause. We are doing all we can to minimise delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”

On Sunday the Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced it had withdrawn planned rolling strike action dates which were due to take place later this week and next week (2, 3, 4, 8, 9 and 10 November).

The CWU said it had decided to withdraw industrial action notices for the next fortnight following a legal letter from Royal Mail.

