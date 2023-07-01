Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 1st Jul 2023

Police vow to seize drugs and cash from kids sent to Deeside by Merseyside dealers

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police in Flintshire have used social media to deliver a message to Merseyside county lines drug gangs that exploit children, sending them to Deeside to sell Class A drugs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a Facebook post, North Flintshire neighbourhood police team declared their intent to arrest any criminals engaging in such operations and seize their drugs and cash. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police post reads: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Dear Merseyside Drug Dealers,
Please stop sending kids to North Wales to sit in someone else’s house and deal your drugs for you. We will arrest them and take all your drugs and cash.
Yours faithfully, North Wales Police.”

This warning follows the arrest of four individuals at a Connahs Quay address yesterday, Friday, June 30, on suspicion of various drug-related offences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Police raid a property in Connah’s Quay on Friday]  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers found and seized a large quantity of Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Cannabis and drug paraphernalia, as well as cash. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police also highlighted their concern over “cuckooing”, a term describing the practice where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person to use for their illegal operations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police rely significantly on ‘community intelligence’ to apprehend drug dealers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In the Facebook post, North Wales Police encouraged Flintshire residents to report any suspicions of such activities in their local area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If you possess information about suspected criminal activities in the area, you can report this to the police by dialling the 101 number or making a report via the force’s website—follow this link. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flint students celebrate end of school with Record of Achievement Ceremony and Prom 2023
  • Welsh Minister calls out UK Government’s ‘destructive approach’ to devolution
  • Household energy bills set to drop from today as new energy price cap kicks in

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flint students celebrate end of school with Record of Achievement Ceremony and Prom 2023

    News

    Welsh Minister calls out UK Government’s ‘destructive approach’ to devolution

    News

    Household energy bills set to drop from today as new energy price cap kicks in

    News

    ‘People don’t talk about it because it upsets you’ – Memorial Service to shine a light on those taken too soon

    News

    Aldi slashes milk prices in multi-million pound move

    News

    Transport for Wales unveils ‘5 step plan’ it hopes will get the Wrexham to Bidston line back on track

    News

    Concerns raised over vulnerability of looked after children in Flintshire leaving care

    News

    Flintshire based PC named North Wales’ ‘Response Officer of the Year’

    News

    Devastating Bird Flu outbreak decimates Gull and Tern population at a Deeside colony

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn