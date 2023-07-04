Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 4th Jul 2023

Police set to target off road bikes being ridden in Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police say they have seen an increase in reports of off-road bikes being ridden in Connahs Quay and Shotton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With summer now in full swing, they are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings, aiding their efforts to tackle this issue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Deeside Neighbourhood Policing Team announced they will be conducting targeted patrols and initiating ‘Operation Takeoff’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This operation is a concerted strategy developed specifically to address the antisocial riding of off-road bikes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for the Deeside Neighbourhood Policing Team said, “We are once again seeing an increase in the reports of off-road bikes in the Connahs Quay and Shotton wards. Our ‘Operation Takeoff’ is underway to tackle this issue.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Local residents who spot any off-road bikes are encouraged to report them to North Wales Police on 101 or via their public webpage. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Police appeal following armed robbery in Holywell
  • Bereaved North Wales mum’s drowning prevention petition claims Senedd’s top honour
  • Railway line between Flint and Rhyl to close this afternoon for track repairs

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Police appeal following armed robbery in Holywell

    News

    Bereaved North Wales mum’s drowning prevention petition claims Senedd’s top honour

    News

    Railway line between Flint and Rhyl to close this afternoon for track repairs

    News

    Flintshire tops cruelty charts: RSPCA reveals shocking rise in animal abuse

    News

    Covid-19 public inquiry: First Minister to face questions over Wales’ pandemic preparedness

    News

    Plea for people in North Wales to rethink drinking following pandemic changes to alcohol habits

    News

    UK records its hottest June on record, confirms Met Office

    News

    School Essentials Grant opens to support families for next school year

    News

    Signalling fault slows train services between Shotton and Llandudno

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn