Police set to target off road bikes being ridden in Deeside
Police say they have seen an increase in reports of off-road bikes being ridden in Connahs Quay and Shotton.
With summer now in full swing, they are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings, aiding their efforts to tackle this issue.
The Deeside Neighbourhood Policing Team announced they will be conducting targeted patrols and initiating ‘Operation Takeoff’.
This operation is a concerted strategy developed specifically to address the antisocial riding of off-road bikes.
A spokesperson for the Deeside Neighbourhood Policing Team said, “We are once again seeing an increase in the reports of off-road bikes in the Connahs Quay and Shotton wards. Our ‘Operation Takeoff’ is underway to tackle this issue.”
Local residents who spot any off-road bikes are encouraged to report them to North Wales Police on 101 or via their public webpage. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News