Plans submitted to transform play facilities at Mold’s Bailey Hill

Plans have been submitted which could see play facilities at a Norman motte and bailey castle in Flintshire transformed.

A large amount of redevelopment work has been carried out at Bailey Hill in Mold since last February in a bid to turn it into a tourist attraction.

A planning application has now been submitted to remove the existing play area at the site after it was deemed “unsafe” by council officials.

It was originally intended that new equipment would be put in its place, however a number of medieval artefacts were discovered beneath the playground, including pottery, arrowheads and iron objects.

Investigations also uncovered a wall, cobbles and pits, which means the existing playground will be turned into a picnic area to protect the site’s archaeology.

Upgraded play facilities will be installed in the outer bailey area instead, including a a timber fort, basket swing and climbing wall.

In a planning statement submitted on behalf of Mold Town Council, Flintshire Council and Friends of Bailey Hill, architects said: “The scheme has been developed as the play area has reached the end of its life.

“The original plan was to replace the existing play area in its existing location.

“However, a pre-application archaeological investigation undertaken by Clwyd Powys Architectural Trust at the request of Cadw revealed important medieval, archaeology.

“Hence a low impact scheme to fit sensitively into the important historic setting of the motte.

“The scheme will remove the existing unsafe play area and provide an attractive picnic area.

“It is proposed that a new play area for Bailey Hill is located on the outer bailey.”

Work to improve the castle site, which was built in about 1100, has been undertaken after almost £1m of funding was unlocked from The Heritage Lottery Fund.

It has included the creation of a community space and outdoor performance area, as well as general improvements to the park.

A decision will be made on the plans for new play facilities by Flintshire Council at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).