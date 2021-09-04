Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 4th Sep 2021

Updated: Sat 4th Sep

Plans put forward for luxury dog boarding kennels in village near Mold

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans have been put forward which could see luxury dog boarding kennels created in a village near Mold.

An application has been submitted to Flintshire Council for a small kennel building on land next to a rural home at Brookside, Nercwys.

If approved, the structure would hold a total of 12 kennels to be run as part of a business and replace an existing stable block.

The proposals state it would be a small scale development and not have a negative impact on the surrounding area.

In a planning statement, agents acting on behalf of applicants B. and G. Holland said: “The proposal involves a small luxury boarding kennels building.

Housing 12 kennels in total and ancillary in use to the residential dwelling.

“The kennels would replace an old wooden stable block and be sited to the rear of the existing ménage. The dogs would individually be exercised within field.

“Owned and managed by the owners the kennels would be operated on a limited commercial basis of very limited opening hours with focus on prior booking and appointments only.”

The proposals show the boarding kennels have been designed to meet Kennel Association standards.

Each of the kennels would have lighting and heating and there would one larger kennel for quarantine purposes.

The planners added: “The small luxury boarding kennels would be appropriate in terms of scale and design.

“The kennels would be sympathetically sited to minimise noise and visual amenity impacts within rural area.”

It’s expected that a decision will be made on the application by the local authority at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

TfW asks customers to plan ahead despite increase in train services from September

News

Former Coleg Cambria students passionate about keeping Welsh language alive head to Cardiff to realise their dreams

News

Boss of Deeside based Iceland: “Inevitable” prices will go up as lorry driver shortage continues

News

Chief Medical Officers to consider vaccinating all healthy young people aged 12 to 15 despite government advisers ruling it out

News

Jade Ward: “Devoted Mum who will live on in all of our hearts forever”

News

Calls for Welsh Government to ‘step up’ Covid measures in schools amidst soaring cases amongst pupils in other parts of UK

News

Warning over emerging WhatsApp scam which attempt to impersonate family members to steal money

News

Pet theft to be made a criminal offence after rise in reported thefts during pandemic – but only in England!

News

People who refused the coronavirus vaccine and have now changed their mind being urged to come forward

News





Read times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn