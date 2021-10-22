Plans for almost 30 new houses in Gwernymynydd look set to be rejected

Plans to create almost 30 new homes in a Flintshire village look set to be rejected amid concerns about the impact on a major road.

Councillors are due to meet next week to discuss an application to develop a plot of land known as Llys Newydd in Gwernymynydd, near Mold.

The owners of the site, which is close to the village’s war memorial, said allowing the 28 properties to be built would help to meet the demand for housing in the county.

However, officials from Flintshire Council and the Welsh Government have criticised the lack of information provided regarding a proposed access point off the A494 trunk road.

The impact on the countryside has also been highlighted by the local authority’s chief planning, as well as the nearby Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

In a report which recommends permission for the scheme should be refused, Andrew Farrow said: “The proposal would result in an inappropriate form of development in the open countryside which does not relate well to the existing pattern of development in the area.

“In the opinion of the local planning authority, insufficient information has been provided with regards to the access from the site to the A494 trunk road.

“It has not been demonstrated that it is possible to achieve a safe and satisfactory access to the site.

“Furthermore, I have concerns over the impact of the development upon the character and appearance of the locality due to the topography of the site, which is especially important given the close proximity of the site to the AONB.”

A total of 22 letters of objection have been received from villagers objecting to the proposals, which were submitted in December 2019.

They have also been opposed by members of Gwernymynydd Community Council.

But a planning agent acting on behalf of the site’s owners claimed there was a shortfall of housing in the county which needed to be addressed.

In documents lodged with the council, Bob Dewey said: “The provision of new housing sites in the county is frequently a difficult issue.

“The current land supply is significantly well below the five year requirement.

“Gwernymynydd is a settlement which in the applicants’ views is very sustainable with excellent transport links and, for many people, within walking distance of Mold.

“Development would provide a modest increase in the size of the community to assist in maintenance of the school, community facility and pub.”

A decision will be made on the proposals by the council’s planning committee at a meeting being held on Wednesday.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter %gallery%