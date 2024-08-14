Patrols increased in Mold and Buckley amid anti-social behaviour concerns

South Flintshire Police have intensified patrols in parts of Mold and Buckley following a series of anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents that have raised significant concern among residents.

Officers are concentrating their efforts on Victoria Road in Buckley and the Bromfield Park area in Mold, where multiple cases of door kicking and egg throwing at homes have been reported.

These actions, while sometimes viewed as harmless pranks, have caused distress, particularly among elderly and vulnerable members of the community.

North Wales Police have made it clear that individuals found engaging in such behaviour will face consequences.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Anti-social behaviour, such as door kicking and the throwing of eggs at people’s homes, causes genuine upset for residents, particularly those who are elderly and/or vulnerable. Anyone found to be involved in ASB of any kind can expect to be dealt with robustly.”

“Please help us make our communities nicer places to be by ensuring your children are behaving in an acceptable manner whilst they’re out and about.”

The police encourage anyone who witnesses or suspects anti-social behaviour to report it.

Residents can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, use the free live chat facility on the North Wales Police website, or dial 101 for non-emergencies. In urgent situations, 999 should be called immediately.