Railway line between Flint and Rhyl to close this afternoon for track repairs
Update: Network Rail has given an update on the ‘track failure’ issues with the railway line between Flint and Rhyl.
The line will now close from midday for repair work which is anticipated to last until the late afternoon.
The track failure, identified as a faulty component, requires immediate attention to ensure the safety and functionality of rail services.
A team of engineers and technicians has been mobilised to replace the failed component and return the line to its normal operating condition.
A spokesperson for Network Rail expressed their regret over the inconvenience: “We’re very sorry for the disruption today following a track failure between Flint and Rhyl. We understand the impact this has on commuters and the general public, and we’re working as swiftly as possible to resolve the issue.”
However, even after the completion of repair works, services may not immediately return to normal.
The rail operator warned that the line’s reopening would be followed by a period of disruption as services slowly recover.
Commuters are advised to brace for possible delays and cancellations.
In light of the situation, Network Rail encourages travellers to stay updated on the latest service information by visiting the National Rail website.
Earlier report: Due to a fault in the signalling system between Flint and Rhyl, rail services between Chester and Llandudno/Holyhead are currently experiencing delays or cancellations.
Network Rail has confirmed the issue via a social media post. The post reads, “There is a track failure between Flint and Rhyl in North Wales.”
“Our teams are on site, working to resolve the issue. Services may be delayed or cancelled. Please check before you travel. We apologise for any disruption this may cause.”
The disruption is affecting Transport for Wales services, causing inconvenience to passengers.
This is not the first time the rail line between Chester and Llandudno Junction has experienced disruptions this week.
On Monday, a fault with the signalling system led to trains running at reduced speeds across all lines. As a result, travellers might experience delays of up to 30 minutes.
Passengers are advised to stay updated by checking the live train route status updates on the Transport for Wales website or the National Rail Enquiries site.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News