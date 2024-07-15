Martin Lewis tops list of celebrities in scam ads

Financial expert and journalist Martin Lewis has once again been named the most frequently misused celebrity in scam advertisements, according to a comprehensive analysis by his MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE) website.

The study, which examined Action Fraud data from 2022 and 2023, highlights the pervasive use of high-profile figures in fraudulent schemes, underscoring the need for consumer vigilance.

The analysis by MSE, which is owned by Ewloe-based Moneysupermarket.com, revealed that public figures from various sectors, including entertainment, business, politics, and royalty, have had their identities exploited by scammers.

Leading the list is Martin Lewis with 1,151 mentions, accounting for 32.4% of the total scams reported. Following him are Taylor Swift with 771 mentions (21.7%) and Elon Musk with 492 mentions (13.9%).

Martin Lewis – 1,151 mentions (32.4%) Taylor Swift – 771 mentions (21.7%) Elon Musk – 492 mentions (13.9%) Adele – 97 mentions (2.7%) Holly Willoughby – 80 mentions (2.3%) Jeremy Clarkson – 72 mentions (2.0%) Mark Zuckerberg – 53 mentions (1.5%) Johnny Depp – 41 mentions (1.2%) Keanu Reeves – 41 mentions (1.2%) Ed Sheeran – 40 mentions (1.1%) King Charles – 32 mentions (0.9%) Peter Jones – 32 mentions (0.9%) Phillip Schofield – 32 mentions (0.9%) Richard Branson – 29 mentions (0.8%) Rishi Sunak – 28 mentions (0.8%) Rod Stewart – 26 mentions (0.7%) Prince Harry – 23 mentions (0.6%) Simon Cowell – 23 mentions (0.6%) Lewis Capaldi – 21 mentions (0.6%) James Martin – 20 mentions (0.6%)

Martin Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, expressed his frustration over the continued misuse of his image in scam ads.

“It’s likely that the criminals pumping out these scam ads effectively use their own in-house dark-web digital marketing teams, researching which celebrities and advert types get the best click-through rates, and honing the way they work to attract more victims,” Lewis said.

Lewis emphasised that consumers should be particularly wary of ads featuring the top 20 celebrities identified in the study.

“If it’s an ad with me in it, it’s always a scam, as I don’t do adverts.

Topping this list is about the worst compliment I’ve ever had,” he remarked.

He also highlighted the persistent nature of these scams and the importance of verifying any online advertisement, especially those featuring well-known figures.

Types of Scams

The report indicates that scam ads often involve promises of quick wealth through investments or cryptocurrency, with public figures like Elon Musk and Jeremy Clarkson frequently featured. Other scams include ticket fraud for popular concerts and events, particularly affecting fans of musicians like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Financial Impact

The financial impact of these scams is significant. Action Fraud data shows that victims have reported losing over £20 million to scams using Martin Lewis’s profile in the last two years, with the largest individual reported loss being £500,000.

Fans of Taylor Swift have reportedly lost an estimated £1 million since UK tickets for her tour went on sale last July, according to data from Lloyds Bank.

Preventive Measures

Lewis and MSE advise consumers to remain cautious and verify the legitimacy of any online advertisement, especially those involving celebrities.

Key red flags include mentions of cryptocurrency, investment opportunities, and too-good-to-be-true offers.

If you suspect a scam, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud or relevant authorities.

For more detailed information on how to protect yourself from scams, visit MoneySavingExpert.com’s comprehensive guide on stopping scams and stay informed through trusted sources.

[Photo: MoneySavingExpert.com]