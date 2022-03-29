Giants of education in North Wales join forces to launch new digital offering

Coleg Cambria University Centre has launched a series of fully funded digital degree apprenticeships.

Delivered in partnership with Bangor University, the programmes begin this September and are aimed at supporting the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) of workers for no extra cost.

The apprenticeships are in Applied Data Science, Applied Software Engineering, and Applied Cyber Security, with tuition fees – which equate to £27,000 over three years – funded by the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW), subject to confirmation.

Based at the college’s Yale site in Wrexham the flexible nature of the courses will allow participants to continue in employment while achieving a degree.

Nigel Holloway, Director of Business Solutions at Coleg Cambria, said learning will take place online and in-person, helping to develop skills and kick-start careers.

“For employers and employees in Wales this is a brilliant opportunity to blend education and knowledge gained in the workplace while saving £27,000,” he said.

“The added financial support from HEFCW is a big incentive and means businesses will greatly benefit from these new skills while staff enhance their career prospects for the future.”

Nigel added: “These are predominately IT and computer-based degree apprenticeships but not specific to those sectors as virtually every industry needs these credentials.

“Ultimately, this is the perfect platform to ‘earn while you learn’ without it costing a penny, a major USP for organisations looking at sustainability and future proofing post-pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot of interest and momentum is building as more people become aware of the programmes, so now is the time to get in touch and find out more.”

Years one and two will be held at Coleg Cambria one day and one evening a week. Year three will be delivered at Bangor University.

Iestyn Pierce, Head of School, Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at Bangor University, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Coleg Cambria in providing a pathway for students to gain a digital degree apprenticeship.

“Employers will gain hugely from the blend of education and on the job experience this route offers. Equally the apprentices will benefit from being able to apply what they have learnt to real situations which offers confidence and experience for when they graduate.”

For more information on the Digital Degree Apprenticeships at Coleg Cambria, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk/courses and follow @colegcambria on social media.