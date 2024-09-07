Former First Minister Vaughan Gething announces he won’t seek re-election in 2026

Former first minister Vaughan Gething has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the Welsh Parliament in 2026.

Mr Gething, who has held his Cardiff South and Penarth seat for over 13 years, informed local Labour Party members of his decision on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to his constituency, Mr Gething expressed gratitude for the support he had received throughout his career, which began in the late 1990s as a campaigner and councillor before being elected to the Senedd.

He said, “The support of local members during my 13 years as their representative has been a constant source of strength, especially in recent months.”

Mr Gething, who was born in Zambia and grew up in Wales, reflected on the honour of serving in the Welsh Government for over a decade.

“The opportunity to make a difference alongside inspiring people and movements, determined to make change happen, is a special privilege,” he wrote.

In July, he resigned from his leadership role just four months after assuming the position.

When he took on the first minister role in March, Mr Gething faced controversy, particularly surrounding a £200,000 campaign donation from a businessman with a conviction for environmental offences.

He was also heavily criticised after sacking his minister for social partnership, Hannah Blythyn, the MS for Delyn, after alleging that she leaked text messages to the media.

Ms Blythyn denied being responsible for the leak.

In June, he lost a confidence vote in his leadership but refused to step down as First Minister.

Mr Gething has pledged to continue serving the constituency until 2026 and to support First Minister Eluned Morgan from the backbenches.

Mr Gething praised Morgan’s leadership, calling her “a fantastic public servant who always puts country first.”

Reflecting on his journey, Mr Gething added, “One I will always be grateful for, and proud of.”