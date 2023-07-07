Flintshire launches Tourism Ambassador Scheme ahead of summer holidays
Flintshire has officially launched a brand-new Tourism Ambassador Scheme, an initiative designed to enhance the visitor experience by empowering locals and tourists alike with knowledge about the area’s attractions.
The free scheme encourages those who live, work or study in the area, or plan to visit, to participate in a series of online training modules.
Each module delves into a different theme, such as the great outdoors, culture and heritage, food and drink, local towns and shopping, and sustainable tourism.
Completion of each module, which takes between 15 to 30 minutes, garners participants’ awards and certificates.
Currently, the scheme offers two award levels – bronze and silver, depending on the number of completed modules.
The organisers plan to introduce more modules, enabling participants to reach a gold award level.
The online portal also provides relevant documents, branding, and links to related websites to assist Ambassadors in their journey.
Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, Councillor David Healey, expressed enthusiasm for the scheme’s potential to positively impact Flintshire’s tourism sector.
“This scheme has proved very successful in our neighbouring North Wales counties, and we are proud to be bringing this resource to Flintshire,” he said.
Cllr Healey envisages the Ambassadors playing a pivotal role in promoting a consistent message about Flintshire’s diverse tourism offerings.
Regular learning journeys will complement the online modules, offering Ambassadors on-site visits to various points of interest within Flintshire and neighbouring authorities.
A recent journey took participants on a fascinating exploration of the Roman Fort at Park in the Past in Hope, followed by a visit to the newly built Corwen station and a town tour, including the local church and museum.
The Tourism Ambassador Scheme is funded through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, supported by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.
For more information about the scheme or to enrol in the modules, visit the Flintshire Tourism Ambassador Scheme website – https://www.ambassador.wales/.
