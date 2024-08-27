Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th Aug 2024

Celebrate Victoria Wood’s Music at Brindley Theatre

“Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood,” a vibrant celebration of the beloved comedy icon’s music, is set to grace the stage at Brindley Theatre in Runcorn on 10 September 2024.

Written and performed by cabaret star Paulus, known for his appearance as ‘The Cabaret Geek’ on BBC1’s All Together Now, this show has delighted audiences across the UK as part of its fifth anniversary Autumn tour.

Directed by the acclaimed Sarah-Louise Young, famous for her work on An Evening Without Kate Bush, the show is a heartfelt tribute that combines humour, nostalgia, and musical brilliance.

“Looking For Me Friend” offers a perfect mix for longtime fans of Victoria Wood and newcomers alike, featuring some of her most famous songs such as “It Would Never Have Worked,” “Reincarnation,” and the timeless “Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It).”

The show also explores some of Wood’s lesser-known, poignant pieces, providing a comprehensive and affectionate portrait of her remarkable career.

Accompanying Paulus on stage is Michael Roulston, the acclaimed pianist known for his work with Fascinating Aida.

Together, they deliver an energetic performance that pays homage to Victoria Wood’s unique wit and musical genius.

Reflecting on the enduring appeal of Wood’s work, Paulus remarked, “I’m thrilled that we can continue travelling the UK for another year, celebrating a lost, much-loved friend.”

“There’s nothing I love more than meeting fellow fans of the unforgettable Victoria Wood, and introducing a new generation to her wit, wisdom and word-play.”

Paulus is a seasoned entertainer and educator in the cabaret scene, with a rich history of performances and productions.

His career has included a 15-year relationship with London’s Battersea Barge, where he produced numerous successful cabarets and talent shows.

His musical tribute to Victoria Wood premiered in London in 2020 and has since captured the hearts of audiences nationwide.

Fans in Runcorn and the surrounding areas will have the unique opportunity to experience this special tribute live at Brindley Theatre.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through the theatre’s website, and those interested in learning more about the show and Paulus can visit Looking For Me Friend.

For ticket bookings, visit: Brindley Theatre.

 

