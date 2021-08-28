Carol Vorderman backing for dairy farm battling to keep milk vending machines amid Flintshire council planning row

A Flintshire dairy farm that is facing a battle to keep its popular milk vending machines has won backing from Carol Vorderman.

The former Countdown star, who was brought up in Prestatyn, has called on people to sign a petition to ‘save Mynydd Mostyn Dairy’ in Trelogan, near Holywell.

Self-serve machines, which offer bottled milk and milkshakes, were installed at the dairy at the start of this year.

The roadside attraction, which is open 24 hours a day, has proven to be a huge success for farmers Einion and Elliw Jones, with the milk provided by the family’s 280-strong herd of Jersey-cross milking cows.

However, the future of the venture is now in doubt after it was revealed the machines and shed they are held in were put on land which forms part of the Mostyn Hall estate without permission.

The pair had tried to argue to Flintshire Council that planning permission was not required as it was in fitting with the wider farm.

But officials from the local authority have denied a request for a lawful development certificate to be issued in respect of the machines due to the scale of the milk vending business and lack of adequate parking.

In a report, planning officer Claire Morter said the development should not be classed as lawful development, which means enforcement action could be taken against Mr and Mrs Jones.

Mrs Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they are currently deciding whether to appeal the council’s decision.

She said: “We are proud of our diversification here at Mynydd Mostyn farm.

“We will be seeking advice from the Welsh Assembly with regards to the council’s decision.”

On Friday evening Carol Vorderman tweeted: “For all Flintshire and Denbighshire peeps…..please sign this petition…..to keep a dairy open (local council want to close it down for some reason or other).

The petition, which quickly gained over 1000 signatures in the first few hours of its launch, states: “You hear the message ‘support your local farmers’ all the time, why has this changed?”

“Local farmers struggle enough as it is without the extra targeting brought by councils.”

“Mr and Mrs Jones and their children have all worked extremely hard with making Mynydd Mostyn what it is today.”

“Bringing joy to families and being a lovely spot to relax and grab a milkshake.”

“They have made so many people happy and for what? For them to be shut down?”

“Let’s fight for Mynydd Mostyn Dairy to stay open as part of the extended farm!”

By Deeside.com and Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter