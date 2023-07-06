Theatr Clwyd’s family arts festival set to take over Wepre Park this weekend

This weekend, Theatr Clwyd’s annual Family Arts Festival travels to Wepre Park, delivering an abundance of joy, creativity, and entertainment for families to enjoy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Offering an affordable weekend escape, the festival is the perfect antidote to a boredom-stricken weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Festival-goers can expect a slew of new activities and events. Drum enthusiasts can participate in ‘Ffynci Jync,’ a workshop pulsating with samba rhythms. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Traditional Welsh folk-dancing and queer nightlife merge to form the vibrant spectacle ‘Qwerin,’ where performers in extravagant hats mesmerise the crowd with their intricate moves. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Children can look forward to ‘Parti Magi Ann,’ a storytelling and song session featuring the popular children’s book character Magi Ann. Meanwhile, a colony of friendly bees in the ‘WAGGLEDANCE’ interactive show encourages festival-goers to become part of their adventurous quest for a new home. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This high-impact, playful show promises to leave families buzzing with excitement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival’s Sunday line-up includes the ‘Flying Squad,’ detectives striving to solve a crime involving one of their own, a performance filled with slapstick humour and audience interaction. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Families are also invited to step into the magical world of ‘Club Origami,’ an immersive and interactive dance show encouraging creativity and imagination. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival showcases Oily Cart’s unique brand of multi-sensory mayhem, specifically designed for all children, including those with disabilities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their interactive, accessible storytelling session uncovers the tale of ‘The Lost Feather: A Sensory Storytelling Adventure,’ ensuring everyone becomes part of the action. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Adding a dash of retro flavour, ‘The Baad Mutha Funkas’ bring their cheesy one-liners and funky dance moves to the festival. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With their giant flares, massive hair, and upbeat tunes, they’re ready to get the party started. Lastly, ‘Symud Gyda Tedi,’ a movement and music session, adds a musical touch to the day’s events. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In essence, Theatr Clwyd’s Family Arts Festival promises a weekend bursting with colour, sound, and the spirit of community at Wepre Park. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To book tickets to Theatr Clwyd’s Family Arts Festival in Wepre Park and to see the full line up, visit www.theatrclwyd.com/event/family-arts-festival-23 or by calling the box office on

01352 344101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News