New defibrillator installed on Moel Famau ‘will definitely help to save lives’ says mountain rescue team

A new defibrillator (AED) has been installed on Moel Famau.

Located between the Penbarras car park and the Jubilee Tower by charity ‘Keep the Beats’ in partnership with The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB which was made possible through a grant from the Awyr Las Covid-19 response appeal thanks to kind public donations throughout the pandemic.

The pandemic saw increased numbers venturing out for local walks which meant there was a greater need to support public safety in rural locations.

The need was also highlighted by a cardiac arrest happening within the area and requiring this facility.





Keep the Beats is a dedicated fund and project within The North Wales NHS charity, Awyr Las, which provides enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds.

Keep the Beats is run by frontline staff and cardiac patients, who know how vital it is to have access to defibrillators in the community as well as CPR training.

Tomos Hughes BEM, the North Wales Community Public Access Defibrillator Officer, through Keep the Beats is spearheading the project across North Wales to ensure more lives can be saved.

“A cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating. Every second counts. If you don’t do anything, the chance of survival will decrease, every minute by 10%. Performing CPR and using a defibrillator before the ambulance arrives doubles the chance of survival.” Tomos advises.

Keep The Beats is passionate about supporting its North Wales community with CPR and defibrillator training and is asking people like you to be aware of where their nearest community defibrillator is and be prepared to “give CPR a try and not just walk on by”.

Keep the Beats are so thankful to all the local communities who have already helped to install public defibrillators across local towns, villages and rural locations.

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) volunteers welcome the installation of the new AED on the most popular hill in the Clwydian range.

“Thousands of people walk on Moel Famau every week and this will definitely help to save lives in the event of someone suffering a heart attack, sudden collapse and cardiac arrest.

Having a Defibrillator on site ready to go will support our rescue teams’ efforts during critical incidents.” NEWSAR Team Leader, Chris Griffiths.

If you would like to find out more about community access defibrillators (AEDs) in your community or would like information about CPR training then please get in touch at awyrlas@wales.nhs.uk