Emergency services called to injured girl at Wepre Park on Friday

Published: Saturday, Apr 21st, 2018
Volunteers from Mold based North East Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) along with police and the ambulance service were called out on Friday evening to reports of an injured young girl in Wepre Park.

The girl was with a group of people who were stuck down an embankment in the park a spokesperson from NEWSAR said.

Officers from North Wales Police were able to extract the group just as the NEWSAR team members arrived.

“One member who is a paramedic checked over the young girl and she was then assisted to the car park and handed on to a crew from the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.” Added the spokesperson for NEWSAR.

 

 

