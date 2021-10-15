Wolverhampton testing lab: “Around 4,000 people may have been given inaccurate PCR test results” in Wales.

Public Health Wales has said they have not identified issues with their own PCR testing after concerns were raised in the systems due to problems in England – with Welsh Government saying “around 4,000 people may have been given inaccurate results” in Wales.

NHS England suspended PCR testing at a lab in Wolverhampton after saying it was believed over 43,000 people could have been given an incorrect testing result. Another mass testing site in England has also recalled people to be retested following concerns.

People taking PCR tests were getting negative results, despite some getting several positive LFT results.

The UKHSA have said there are ‘no technical issues’ with testing kits, and ‘other labs are working normally’.

Dr Meng Khaw, National Director for Health Protection and Screening Services for Public Health Wales said: “Public Health Wales is aware of an issue with PCR test results from a UK Lighthouse Lab which processes samples from across the UK, including some from Wales.

“We can confirm that we have not identified issues with our own PCR testing results.

“We recognise that a false negative PCR result will have an impact on people affected. People who have been affected by this issue will receive a text message from the GOVUK NHS Test & Trace messaging service.

“If you receive a text message advising you to be re-tested, we strongly recommend that you book a new PCR test. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms should book a PCR test as soon as possible, stay at home and self-isolate until they have a test result.”

In a written statement the Health Minister Eluned Morgan MS said,