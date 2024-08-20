Wales overwhelmingly rejects 20mph speed limit, according to new You Gov poll

Seven in ten people in Wales oppose the default 20mph speed limit, with four in ten drivers saying they regularly break it.

A new YouGov poll, conducted between July 24 and 29, reveals that 72% of Welsh residents oppose the default 20mph speed limit introduced last September, while only 24% support it.

The poll, based on a sample of 1,151 adults across Wales, highlights significant dissatisfaction among drivers.

Four in ten drivers (40%) admit to regularly exceeding the 20mph limit, with 13% saying they do so “all the time” and 27% “most of the time.”

Only 6% of drivers report never breaching the limit, showcasing the challenge of enforcing this controversial policy.

Opposition is strongest among voters for the Conservative and Reform UK parties, with 93% and 89% respectively against the limit.

Even among Labour and Plaid Cymru supporters, who initially backed the policy, opposition is notable, with 59% of Labour voters and 56% of Plaid voters expressing discontent.

The disapproval is further reflected in GoSafe’s latest figures, showing that more than 5,000 drivers were caught speeding in North Wales last month—a staggering 480% increase from June.

Since the 20mph limit was implemented, nearly 7,000 motorists in North Wales alone have been caught exceeding the speed limit, with the highest recorded speed being an alarming 88mph. In South and Mid Wales, an additional 6,002 drivers were reported for speeding, with an average offence speed slightly lower than in the North.

Public confusion also plays a role in the policy’s unpopularity.

The YouGov poll indicates that 60% of Welsh residents find it unclear which roads the 20mph limit applies to, with only 37% stating they have a clear understanding.

This lack of clarity may contribute to the widespread non-compliance observed.

Despite the opposition, some positive outcomes have been noted.

GoSafe reported a 16% decrease in road casualties compared to the same period in 2023, suggesting the policy may be having some impact on road safety, particularly for pedestrians, with 48% of respondents acknowledging that the lower speed limit improves pedestrian safety.

However, other perceived benefits, such as improved air quality and reduced noise, have not been widely felt, with only 16% and 20% respectively noting improvements.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar MS criticised the 20mph policy as a “madcap” initiative that could cost the Welsh economy up to £9 billion.

She reiterated the Welsh Conservatives’ commitment to scrapping the limit and implementing a more targeted approach if they gain power in the 2026 Senedd election.

The Welsh Government has acknowledged the discontent and issued new guidance for local authorities in July to review and potentially exempt certain roads from the 20mph limit.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates has initiated consultations with councils to identify where adjustments might be necessary.

It’s reported that Flintshire Council has received over 800 requests to revert specific roads from 20mph to a 30mph speed limit, following the new Welsh Government guidance.