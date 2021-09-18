Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 18th Sep 2021

Updated: Sat 18th Sep

Wales’ Chief Medical Officer encourages pregnant women to have COVID-19 vaccine

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton is appealing to pregnant women to accept their COVID-19 vaccine when offered.

The call follows the rise in the number of unvaccinated pregnant women being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 who are experiencing serious illness.

The Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) both recommend vaccination as one of the best defences against severe infection.Dr Atherton, said:

COVID-19 infection in pregnancy carries a significant risk of hospital admission, whilst pregnant women appear no more or less likely to contract the virus, growing evidence shows that pregnant women may be at increased risk of severe illness if they get COVID-19 compared with the rest of the population, particularly in the third trimester.

The COVID-19 vaccine can protect mums and babies from avoidable harm. We now have a lot of worldwide experience to know that the vaccine is safe and effective at all stages of pregnancy – women shouldn’t wait, take it as soon as possible whether planning pregnancy or already pregnant.

I want to reassure expectant mothers that the vaccine is based on science that has been used safely on pregnant women for many years, including vaccines already administered during pregnancy like whooping cough and the flu vaccine. The vaccine used is not a live vaccine, so cannot give you the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccine can be given at any time of a pregnancy. I would encourage people to contact their health board if they have not accepted their offer. The latest evidence and medical professionals agree that the vaccine provides the greatest protection from COVID-19.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Drakeford: “Lines of communication are always open” if military needed to help reduce demand on ambulance service

News

Mum ready for delayed London Marathon challenge in support of Hope House

News

Welsh government working with “enforcement authorities” to make sure face covering rules in shops “are properly observed” 

News

North Wales cyber police alert over hacked Facebook accounts asking friends for money

News

Severe delays on the M56 in Cheshire following earlier 5 vehicle crash

News

Health board confirms how 12-15-year-olds in Flintshire will be invited for a Covid jab

News

Over £100k of unpaid business rates to be written off after Broughton fashion store closure

News

People in Wales will need NHS COVID Pass to enter nightclubs and mass attendance events

News

National Fitness Day: Deeside gym set to hold a 5K charity run next week in aid of Cancer Research UK

News





Read 412,238 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn