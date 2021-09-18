Wales’ Chief Medical Officer encourages pregnant women to have COVID-19 vaccine
The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton is appealing to pregnant women to accept their COVID-19 vaccine when offered.
The call follows the rise in the number of unvaccinated pregnant women being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 who are experiencing serious illness.
The Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) both recommend vaccination as one of the best defences against severe infection.Dr Atherton, said:
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy carries a significant risk of hospital admission, whilst pregnant women appear no more or less likely to contract the virus, growing evidence shows that pregnant women may be at increased risk of severe illness if they get COVID-19 compared with the rest of the population, particularly in the third trimester.
The COVID-19 vaccine can protect mums and babies from avoidable harm. We now have a lot of worldwide experience to know that the vaccine is safe and effective at all stages of pregnancy – women shouldn’t wait, take it as soon as possible whether planning pregnancy or already pregnant.
I want to reassure expectant mothers that the vaccine is based on science that has been used safely on pregnant women for many years, including vaccines already administered during pregnancy like whooping cough and the flu vaccine. The vaccine used is not a live vaccine, so cannot give you the virus.
The COVID-19 vaccine can be given at any time of a pregnancy. I would encourage people to contact their health board if they have not accepted their offer. The latest evidence and medical professionals agree that the vaccine provides the greatest protection from COVID-19.
