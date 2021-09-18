Wales’ Chief Medical Officer encourages pregnant women to have COVID-19 vaccine

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton is appealing to pregnant women to accept their COVID-19 vaccine when offered.

The call follows the rise in the number of unvaccinated pregnant women being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 who are experiencing serious illness.

The Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) both recommend vaccination as one of the best defences against severe infection.Dr Atherton, said: