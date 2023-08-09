Wales’ businesses unite to support adoption-friendly policies

The National Adoption Service for Wales has launched a new tool for businesses to support adoption-friendly policies for their employees going through an adoption journey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The launch of an ‘Adoption in your Business’ toolkit, officially unveiled at the National Eisteddfod, signals a new era for adoption support in the workplace. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Businesses like Admiral and Menter a Busnes have endorsed this new tool, designed to help employers adapt their HR policies in favour of the adoption community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Organisations can now feel more equipped to discuss and support adoption with their employees. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Empowering Adopters and Employers Alike ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The toolkit, created by the National Adoption Service for Wales, allows organisations to understand the full adoption journey, from initial training to bringing a child home. This comes at a time when some businesses have not fully accounted for the additional time and support required for the adoption process. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Feeling supported by my employer helped in my decision to become a second-time adopter,” said Alaw Jones, an adopter from North Wales. Her words echo the sentiments of many who have navigated the adoption journey with the support of their workplace. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Leading businesses in Wales are setting examples. Richard Thorne, Head of People Operations at Admiral, emphasised the importance of a positive adoption journey, stating, “We want our colleagues going through this to feel supported and have a positive experience.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Llŷr Roberts, Chief Executive of Menter a Busnes, affirmed the company’s commitment to nurturing both professional growth and personal fulfilment, saying, “We are dedicated to providing resources, flexibility, and understanding to our employees who choose the path of adoption.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Government Support and Future Goals ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government, too, is playing its part. Albert Heaney, Chief Social Care Officer for Wales, expressed delight at being able to assist employees through the Adoption Policy, providing paid time off work during the adoption process. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The launch event, hosted by Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, Julie Morgan, featured a panel discussing the importance of flexible working policies and parental leave reflecting modern families in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Suzanne Griffiths, Director of the National Adoption Service for Wales, urged businesses to develop policies supportive of all parental circumstances. She hopes that the toolkit will assist businesses to confidently support adopters and those waiting to adopt. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As Wales continues to pioneer in support for adoptive parents, the newly launched toolkit marks a significant step towards ensuring that the adoption process is not just a family affair, but a national commitment embraced by businesses and government alike. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information and to access the toolkit, visit Adoption in Your Business or learn about the Fostering Network’s Fostering Friendly Employer’s Scheme at fosterwales.gov.wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News