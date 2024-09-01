Theatre Company Returns with 80s Drama ‘Hansard’

Rehearsals are in full swing as Chester-based theatre company Against The Grain prepares to bring the sharp and evocative 1980s drama, ‘Hansard,’ to the city centre. Set against the backdrop of Margaret Thatcher’s Britain, the play promises to deliver a compelling mix of humour, tension, and political commentary.

‘Hansard,’ written by Simon Woods, will run at The Salisbury Studio at Chester Little Theatre from Wednesday, 9th October to Saturday, 12th October, with evening performances at 7:30 pm and a matinee at 2:30 pm on the final day. The production is staged by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French and is directed by Stuart Evans, a seasoned director with a knack for bringing contemporary issues to life on stage.

Set in the summer of 1988, ‘Hansard’ unfolds in a single day in the life of Robin Hesketh, a Tory MP and junior cabinet minister, and his wife Diana. As Robin returns from a week at Parliament to their Cotswolds home, the couple is quickly ensnared in a battle of wits and words. The play takes place against the controversial political climate of the time, marked by the introduction of ‘Section 28,’ a piece of legislation by Thatcher’s Conservative government that prohibited the “promotion of homosexuality” by local authorities. This legislation forms the backdrop of a story filled with marital tension, political ideologies, and long-buried secrets.

Described as “acerbic, waspishly funny, and very moving,” ‘Hansard’ first premiered at The National Theatre in London in 2019 to critical acclaim. Against The Grain’s production will feature Chester-based actors Mark Newman and Marian Newman as Robin and Diana, bringing a local flavour to this national narrative.

Director Stuart Evans highlights the unique nature of the play, noting, “This play is like a game of tennis but with words, stories, and memories shared. Robin and Diana are constantly hitting back at each other with responses that range from hilariously funny to downright mean. It’s about trying to ‘top trump’ each other while also striking at nerves. What makes ‘Hansard’ particularly engaging is that it’s set in real-time – one room, one set, one act – allowing the audience to experience the raw, unfiltered emotions of the characters.”

The production’s simplicity in staging – two actors, no scene changes – adds to the intensity of the narrative. It’s a format that puts the focus squarely on the dialogue and the actors’ performances, challenging them to convey a range of emotions from biting humour to deep-seated pain.

With its blend of personal and political drama, ‘Hansard’ not only delves into the intricacies of a marriage under strain but also reflects the wider societal tensions of 1980s Britain. As Diana and Robin spar verbally, their interactions reflect the broader conflicts and changes of the era, making the play resonate with contemporary audiences.