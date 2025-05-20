Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 20th May 2025

Surge in romance scams reported across North Wales

North Wales Police have issued a warning following a recent surge in romance fraud cases, with 11 reports received in just one week.

The cases involve victims who formed online relationships with individuals using fake social media profiles, only to be tricked into sending money or gift cards.

The scams, often taking place on dating websites or social media platforms, see fraudsters rapidly building trust with victims by sharing personal stories and offering romantic gestures. Once a bond is formed, the scammers typically make emotional appeals for financial assistance.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police’s Cyber Crime team said, “These fraudsters are manipulative and calculated. They create believable identities to exploit individuals emotionally and financially. Many victims are left not only out of pocket but also traumatised.”

One of the key concerns raised by police is the use of gift cards in these scams. Unlike bank transfers, gift cards are untraceable and easily redeemable, making them particularly attractive to criminals. Victims are often persuaded to purchase high-value cards and send the codes electronically.

  • Police are urging the public to remain cautious and have issued the following advice:
  • Keep communication within official dating platforms and avoid private messaging early on.
  • Be wary of fast-moving relationships and premature declarations of love.
  • Do not send money or gift cards to anyone you’ve never met in person.
  • Reverse-image search photos to verify identities.
  • Avoid accepting funds or acting as an intermediary for someone else.
  • Discuss online relationships with friends and family.
  • Report any suspicions to the dating platform and to Action Fraud.

A recent BBC report published on 15 May 2025 detailed a case in which a widowed grandmother was defrauded of thousands of pounds through such tactics, highlighting the emotional and financial impact of these crimes.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of romance fraud is encouraged to contact Action Fraud through their website.

A North Wales Police spokesperson added, “We urge people to talk openly about online relationships and look out for red flags. Raising awareness is key to preventing more people from falling victim to this form of crime.”

