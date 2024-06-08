Strawberry jelly ice cream wins Broughton Shopping Park 25th birthday competition

Broughton Shopping Park has unveiled the winner of its competition to design an exclusive ice cream for its 25th birthday celebration, with the classic flavour of strawberry jelly taking the top spot.

The winning creation was dreamt up by four-year-old Isla Hughes from Broughton, who cleverly combined her two favourite party treats, ice cream and strawberry jelly, into one delightful dessert.

Isla’s imaginative concoction captured the hearts of the judging panel, who agreed with her that you simply “can’t have a party without jelly and ice cream.”

Her winning entry, complete with a special rainbow cone, chocolate flake, and choice of sprinkles, will be crafted by local supplier Deeside Creameries and will be served for free at Broughton’s 25th birthday bash next Saturday, 15th June.

Isla will be the first to taste her dream ice cream on the day, before hundreds of visitors to Broughton have the chance to enjoy it themselves.

As part of the celebration, 500 strawberry jelly ice creams will be given away for free.

Alan Pruden-Braker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “We absolutely loved reading everyone’s wonderful and wacky suggestions for our birthday ice cream – from the classic rum and raisin to the more outrageous pesto and salted caramel – but we all agreed that strawberry jelly felt very fitting for a birthday party.

“We’re hugely excited to see Isla’s creation come to life and to give away hundreds of our bespoke birthday ice cream cones on the day. Our local community is so important to us and we can’t wait to celebrate our landmark anniversary together with a good old-fashioned birthday party staple!”

The big ice cream giveaway is one of a number of exciting activities taking place to mark Broughton’s 25th anniversary on Saturday, 15th June.

The full schedule of activities is set to be released in the coming days, with lots of free family fun on offer, including giveaways, entertainment, face painting, and party games.

[Photo: depositphotos.com]